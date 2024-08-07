Descenders Next to deliver an extreme sports experience in 2025

The follow-up to the Descenders has been revealed. Set to be known as Descenders Next, this game is an extreme sports title that will allow players to freestyle around mountain paradises on snowboards and mountainboards.

We're told that this game will offer solo or multiplayer action, that there will be a reputation system to unlock new cosmetics and gear, a freestyle trick system, various biomes to conquer including snowy, alpine, or rocky mountains, and multiple bits of actual branded gear to flaunt too.

While we don't yet know the exact release date of Descenders Next, we do know that the game will be arriving sometime in 2025 and that a trailer has already been published, which you can see for yourself below.