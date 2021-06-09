Descenders has now been optimised for Xbox Series

Descenders, a downhill action cycling game from RageSquid, has now been optimised for Xbox Series. This shiny new edition of the game includes a 1080p/120fps performance mode and a 4k/60fps resolution mode for players to chose between. It also includes additional features such as PC cross-play and eight-player lobbies.

Along with the Xbox Series version, the game has also received a physical edition (you can take a look at the box art for it below).

"We're thrilled to be releasing a physical Xbox edition of Descenders simultaneously with the game's Xbox Series X|S update this June," said Katie Clark, Senior Product Manager at Sold Out. "Whether it's new players or existing fans looking to pick up a physical copy for their collection, we can't wait for Xbox players to lead their team to glory with this physical Xbox release."