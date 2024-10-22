English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Valorant

Derke officially moves on and leaves Fnatic

The Valorant player is looking to explore new opportunities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fnatic has announced that it is letting one of its Valorant stars move on and depart the team. Following joining the organisation in 2021, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is exiting Fnatic and moving on to join Team Vitality and bolster its Valorant effort.

Speaking about this decision, Fnatic adds: "The duelist to win us back-to-back trophies. The teammate, and friend we couldn't have done it without.

"Today we say farewell and thank you to @Derke. None of what we have accomplished in VALORANT would have been possible without you."

During his time with Fnatic, Derke won a few different tournaments of various sizes, including the LOCK//IN Sao Paulo and Masters Tokyo events in 2023. With the move to Team Vitality in mind, do you think Derke will help improve their efforts in the 2025 VCT?

Valorant

Related texts

0
ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content