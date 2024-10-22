Derke officially moves on and leaves Fnatic

HQ

Fnatic has announced that it is letting one of its Valorant stars move on and depart the team. Following joining the organisation in 2021, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is exiting Fnatic and moving on to join Team Vitality and bolster its Valorant effort.

Speaking about this decision, Fnatic adds: "The duelist to win us back-to-back trophies. The teammate, and friend we couldn't have done it without.

"Today we say farewell and thank you to @Derke. None of what we have accomplished in VALORANT would have been possible without you."

During his time with Fnatic, Derke won a few different tournaments of various sizes, including the LOCK//IN Sao Paulo and Masters Tokyo events in 2023. With the move to Team Vitality in mind, do you think Derke will help improve their efforts in the 2025 VCT?