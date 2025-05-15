Derby heats up in Barcelona with anti-Barça banners

HQ

Sometimes the league calendar seems to be made with ulterior motives, especially when there is a random derby to decide the championship. It happened two years ago, in the 2022-23 season, when Barça won LaLiga against RCD Espanyol in Cornellà. This season the team from Cornellà de Llobregat wants to ensure they stay in the next edition of the competition and Barcelona wants to celebrate the Liga title, so tonight's game, at 21:30 CEST, 20:30 BST, is going to be a high-stakes affair.

The animosity between the Culers and the Pericos is no secret to anyone, and in recent years, with the blaugrana dominance, it has been accentuated. With just a few hours to go until the game, the psychological game of the Perico fans has already begun, with banners with messages of hatred towards Barcelona from the Blue and Whites' supporters' group"La Curva" being hung up in various parts of the city.

The Perico team wants to prove their candidacy to stay in the Spanish top flight, so we can expect a very strong crowd for the match against their biggest rivals.

