Department of Justice's anti-weaponisation fund blocked by court ruling

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The US Department of Justice will abide by the court ruling which blocks the Trump administration's "anti-weaponisation fund," which is a $1.8 billion fund designed to help support those who claim to have been wrongly targeted by past administrations.

Democrats have heavily criticised the fund, while the Department of Justice has defended it, saying it will "make up for the tremendous abuse, harm, and hate unfairly shown to so many people." The fund is open to any who claim to have been weaponised, targeted, or persecuted, no matter their party lines or how they affiliate politically. However, considering recent political happenings in the US, you can imagine who would be making the most use of the fund.

Many Trump supporters who were prosecuted over the Capitol riot in 2021 have said they plan to file claims if the fund goes through. As of the time of writing, the fund has been blocked by a court ruling, and cannot be created until a hearing taking place on the 12th of June (as per the BBC).

Republicans have opposed the fund as well as Democrats. Senate Majority leader John Thune said that the administration should shut the fund down itself. Former US VP Mike Pence also said that the fund "was a bad idea from the start."