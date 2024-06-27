Denzel Washington's top five performances

HQ

(5) Fences (2016)

When August Wilson's great play about the Maxson family was to be made into a film, Denzel decided to take the director's chair himself and at the same time (just like on Broadway) portray the main character Troy, whose insights into his own life and living in 1950s Pittsburgh make for a fantastic character study. Denzel plays Troy in a way that few other actors could have pulled off. Fleetingly vulnerable but faithful and strong, he projects his own failings onto his adult son Cory in a film that is brimming with phenomenal acting.

(4)

Malcolm X (1992)

In Spike Lee's remarkable biopic about the controversial leader of the nationalist black power organisation Nation of Islam, Denzel gives an incredible performance, showing off his range and presence. Washington was nominated for the role (Oscar) but never won, which of course he should have done.

This is an ad:

(3)

He Got Game (1998)

That failed, selfish, egocentric dad who, during a forced special leave from prison, intends to influence his star son's decision about college choices over a weekend, is a role that Denzel does so convincingly that I don't think the film itself would have worked (at all) without him. He carries Spike Lee's fantastic basketball drama on his shoulders completely and plays the character of Jake Shuttlesworth in an absolutely incredible way.

This is an ad:

(2)

Man on Fire (2004)

Suicidal, broken, and conscientiously consigned to some kind of eternal hellfire after two decades of classified spy missions. Denzel's interpretation of the character of John Creasy is strong, vulnerable and there is a fragility beneath the impenetrable surface that makes him human in a way that few other assassins have been in the history of cinema. The way Denzel lets Pita get under his skin and the way he expresses the greatest of emotions in this amazing film with small, austere means - is so unreasonably skilfully done.

DENZEL'S BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE:

(1)

Training Day (2001)

The Oscar that Denzel won for the role of Alonzo remains the most well-deserved of all time because his interpretation of this slimy, corrupt, manipulative narcotics cop is mesmerising in a way that extremely few acting performances ever are. There are plenty of key scenes in this brilliant, ingenious thriller that still make the hair on my forearms stand up, still moments when Denzel's Alonzo is so uncomfortable I shudder.