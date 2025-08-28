Denzel Washington says he no longer watches films

HQ

Denzel Washington has never been afraid to speak his mind, and in recent years he's been increasingly open about his disillusionment with Hollywood. The two-time Oscar winner, often hailed as one of the finest male actors of his generation, has now gone a step further by declaring that he is completely tired of film as a medium. The actor explained that he has no desire to follow awards ceremonies such as the Oscars anymore, brushing off their cultural significance in today's world. He has also dismissed what he sees as the suffocating atmosphere of cancel culture and the so-called "woke wave" that he believes has left Hollywood paralyzed. But perhaps his most surprising admission is that he no longer watches movies at all — not even in his spare time.

In an interview with GQ Denzel said: "I don't watch movies, man. I really don't. I'm just being honest with you! I don't watch movies! I don't go to the movies. I don't watch movies. ... I'm tired of movies. Yeah," Washington said bluntly.

For fans who see him as a cinematic legend, this may come as a shock. Washington has, after all, built a career on unforgettable performances in films like Training Day, Malcolm X, Glory, and The Equalizer series. Yet for the actor himself, it seems the magic of cinema has long since faded.

Do you agree with Washington? Are modern movies lacking that magic of old?