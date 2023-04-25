Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington returns in the final chapter of The Equalizer series

The Equalizer 3 premieres this September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While most know Denzel Washington for his drama roles, the famed and highly acclaimed actor is also the leading man behind one of the best recent action series, The Equalizer. Originally kicking off in 2014 with the first film in the series, the action saga is looking to wrap-up later this year, when Washington returns as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3.

With the film slated to open in theatres on September 1, Sony Pictures has now released the trailer for the film, giving us an idea of the sorts of action that it will be offering.

As for the plot for this film, the basic summary is that McCall finds himself in Southern Italy, only to discover that his friends are under the control of local crime bosses, something which soon spirals out of control and sees the action character stepping into to protect those he cares about.

HQ
The Equalizer 3

Related texts



Loading next content