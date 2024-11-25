Denzel Washington proposes changing the title of Gladiator II to Pedro I

HQ

The Gladiator II premiere in London dazzled not only with its star-studded red carpet but also with the camaraderie and humour shared between two of its leads: Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. During the event, Pascal cheekily asked Washington to "tell the truth" about why he's Denzel's favourite—a challenge the legendary actor met with characteristic charm:

Yet, beyond the playful banter, Pascal's performance is sparking serious discussions about a potential Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While Washington, who delivers a commanding and unforgettable portrayal, remains a frontrunner for the award, critics are taking note of the emotional depth and charisma Pascal brings to the role of General Marcus Acacius.

Despite being one of the most beloved and versatile actors of his generation, Pedro Pascal has yet to receive an Oscar nomination. With Gladiator II, he might finally be earning the recognition he deserves. Critics have praised his ability to deliver a compelling, multidimensional performance in a role that could have easily been overshadowed by his co-stars.

Whether Gladiator II fever translates into Oscar buzz remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: with this performance, Pascal has confirmed once again his place among the finest actors of our time.