Denzel Washington listens to a lot of new rappers, according to A$AP Rocky

In the upcoming Spike Lee adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, Highest 2 Lowest, A$AP Rocky will be facing off against Denzel Washington. This is one of Rocky's first major movie roles, but he revealed to Variety that he didn't have any nerves going up against Denzel on camera.

The two quickly established a rapport, with Rocky finding out what the legendary actor listens to when he's not delivering classic lines and monologues. "Yo, Denzel plays more Memphis rap than anybody I know," Rocky said. "He's just like, 'Alright, so what you fuck with, kid?' [I'm like,] 'Pardon me?'"

"I tried to sound all old school and shit like, 'I like Slick Rick...' and he's like, 'Oh, I fuck with Rick, of course. Rick the Ruler.' Then, he started saying Nas lyrics out of nowhere. Then Pac, then DMX, and then he starts talking about the young cats," he continued. "Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, NBA YoungBoy and these guys. I'm like, 'What is this man doing?!' But I'm here for it, like I fuck with it. I was shocked. He's an OG. You would expect him to listen to Miles Davis all day. Nah, he said, 'Throw on NLE Choppa,'"

So, if you ever find yourself at a house party with Denzel Washington and want to impress him with some music, here's the start for your playlist.

