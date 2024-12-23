Denzel Washington is officially a minister

HQ

Actor Denzel Washington has recently been baptised and received his ministry license yesterday in New York City. He currently isn't yet ordained, but as he now has a certificate of baptism and a minister's license, he can become so later.

The event took place in the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ located in Harlem (via Today), where it was also streamed live on Facebook. Denzel Washington has spoken about religion in the past, and said at the event "In one week I turn 70. It took a while, but I'm here."

Washington most recently starred in Gladiator 2, and has multiple upcoming projects, including Black Panther 3. We'll have to see if alongside acting, he has any ministerial duties coming up as well.

