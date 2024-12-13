Denzel Washington apologised to Ryan Coogler for spoiling his appearance in Black Panther 3

Denzel Washington will be appearing in Black Panther 3. That was confirmed by the actor, but he has since remained tight-lipped about the project. It seems he spoke before he was meant to, and regrets doing so.

Speaking with Variety, he confirmed that he'd actually called up director Ryan Coogler about the project, and apologised for sharing his involvement. "I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife," he said.

It seems Washington has strong praise for Coogler, as he called the director a "genius," saying that he's "humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I'll read."

We don't yet have a release date for Black Panther 3, and with the MCU map stretching ahead to 2027, we have plenty of time to wait, so it's probably for the best Washington isn't sharing more, in case he gets us hyped too early.