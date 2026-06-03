Denzel Dumfries will be announced as a new Real Madrid defender if Pérez wins the elections, says Fabrizio Romano

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Real Madrid is immersed into an electoral process to choose the president (who most likely will be Florentino Pérez, who has been at the helm of the club since 2000), so they cannot announce or promise anything, but they have already worked on two new high-profile signings for the defence: Ibrahima Konaté as a new centre-back, and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, 30 years old, as a new right-back, to play in the same role as Trent Alexander-Arnold and make up for the loss of Dani Carvajal.

The deal is all but secured, according to reports, pending that Florentino Pérez is re-elected on Sunday, and reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday night. Romano even said that Real Madrid is already planning the medical checkout for the player, with the intention of announcing it before Dumfries goes to play World Cup with the Dutch national team.

Dumfries, who has played for Inter Milan since 2021, will be a key player of the squad that Mourinho will coach next season. And while Inter will lose an important defender, in exchange for a 20 million euros exit clause, reports are also coming from Onda Cero that Dani Carvajal, 32, could join Inter Milan in his place...