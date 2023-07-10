Denuvo boss: DRM protection has "no perceptible impact on gameplay"

HQ

What is essentially good can also be turned into the opposite. Denuvo's anti-piracy protection has been used with many games for roughly ten years, especially larger titles which are more vulnerable, and basically acts as a protection against illegal file sharing. While there's nothing wrong with that part, gamers have long criticized the performance impact of DRM protection - just this year, Resident Evil 4 Remake came under fire - which some argue does more harm than good to the gaming industry.

However, in a recent interview with Ars Technica, Steeve Huin, the head of Denuvo, takes issue with gamers calling him and Denuvo the "evil side" of piracy. He says it's all based on a misunderstanding that gamers never compare a game with and without DRM protection.

"Gamers never get access to the same version, protected and unprotected, but these are not comparable because these are different builds. There is no perceptible impact on gameplay because of the way we do things."

As a solution to the problem, Huin plans to possibly let the media see two versions of games in the future, to show that Denuvo's Anti-Tamper does not affect performance.

What do you think about this frankly pretty bold statement.