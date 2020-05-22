Denuvo anti-cheat is being removed from Doom Eternal

You watching Advertisements

Doom Eternal received an anti-cheat solution in a recent update to keep cheaters out but following the massive controversy regarding Valorant and its Vanguard anti-cheat, id Software has been receiving a lot of criticism tied to its Denuvo anti-cheat addition. In a lengthy post on Reddit, id Software's Marty Stratton announced that Denuvo anti-cheat will be removed in the next PC update;

"Despite our best intentions, feedback from players has made it clear that we must re-evaluate our approach to anti-cheat integration. With that, we will be removing the anti-cheat technology from the game in our next PC update. As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives - like ranked or competitive play - where demand for anti-cheat is far greater".

Stratton also states that despite many blaming lots of performance issues on the anti-cheat, it's not at fault; "I have seen speculation online that Bethesda (our parent company and publisher) is forcing these or other decisions on us, and it's simply untrue. It's also worth noting that our decision to remove the anti-cheat software is not based on the quality of the Denuvo Anti-Cheat solution. Many have unfortunately related the performance and stability issues introduced in Update 1 to the introduction of anti-cheat. They are not related".

