Denshattack! delayed by almost a month to the 15th of July

HQ

Denshattack! is moving its release date. Sometimes, trains are delayed, and it appears there's a slight fault on the line that's causing one of the year's most stylistic releases to be pushed back from its original release date on the 17th of June.

As confirmed via a new Steam post from the developers, the release date for Denshattack! has moved from the 17th of June to the 15th of July. It's not a massively long delay, but it does allow developer Undercoders to work on a couple of key issues. These include bug fixing, and making sure that players have a stable framerate, no matter the platform they choose to play Denshattack! on.

As a bit of a positive spin on the delay news, Undercoders also announced they'll be giving Denshattack! full Japanese voice acting as well. You'll be able to play the game with subtitles in your preferred language and a Japanese dub, or switch between voice over at any point in the game. Three actors were revealed for Denshattack!, with Nikray Farahnaz voicing the main character Emi Araki, Hana Takeda voicing Yoshie Mitsutake, and Katsunori Okai voicing Fernando Tamashiro.

We've been excited about Denshattack! for a long time now, and if you want to look over any of our content with the game while you wait for the launch to come, you can check out our interview with Undercoders here and gameplay below: