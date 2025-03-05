Dennis Quaid plays a serial killer in Paramount+'s Happy Face

In a couple of weeks, we'll get to see Dennis Quaid's best effort of portraying a serial killer, specifically the Happy Face Killer, a man known for murdering at least eight women in the early 1990s. Quaid will take on this role soon, for a show for Paramount+ known as Happy Face, with this revolving around Keith Jefferson's (the Happy Face Killer) daughter Melissa Reed, who is forced to confront her father after decades of no contact, to determine whether an innocent man is going to be framed for one of his crimes.

The series will be coming to Paramount+ in the coming weeks, as it's set to kick off with a dual-episode premiere on March 20. With that coming up, you can get a teaser of Quaid's performance, and that of Annaleigh Ashford's Melissa, in the latest trailer for the series below, as well as reading its official synopsis.

"Inspired by a true-life story, Happy Face follows Melissa Reed (Annaleigh Ashford), daughter of Keith Jesperson, also known as "the Happy Face Killer" (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, Keith forces his way back into his daughter's life, and Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. In the process, she faces a reckoning of her own identity."