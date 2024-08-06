Dennis Quaid believes that today's films have lost quality due to political correctness

HQ

Dennis Quaid, who we can next see portraying Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film Reagan, is not entirely happy with today's films and believes that it was better in the past when it was possible to joke about most things. In a recent interview on the Patrick Bet-Davis podcast he shares his views on the films of recent years, which he considers to be characterised by political correctness.

Dennis Quaid:

"There's a loss of freedom of expression. Everybody's trying to be so politically correct. Back in the '70s Hollywood may have been skewed to the left, but everybody was trying to be politically incorrect back then. That was the thing, and it was an exciting time. We had a real dialogue with people instead of trying to fit into a mold."

He is definitely not alone in this view, with names like Quentin Tarantino, Terry Gilliam, Vince Vaughn and Jerry Seinfeld also sharing Quaid's views.

Do you agree with Dennis Quaid?