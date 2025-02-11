Denmark's new plan: Let's buy California from Donald Trump

HQ

In a new twist on President Donald Trump's famous interest in purchasing Greenland, an online petition in Denmark is gathering steam, with nearly 200,000 signatures.

The petition suggests that Denmark crowdfund $1 trillion to purchase California, with promises to bring "hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills, and organic smørrebrød to every street corner." The petition argues that, given Trump's long-standing tensions with California's leadership, he might be willing to part with the state for the right price.

Renaming Disneyland to "Hans Christian Andersenland" and turning Los Angeles into "Løs Ångeles" are just some of the ideas to make California the new "New Denmark." The campaign even plays off California's famous avocado toast culture as one of the perks of the deal. For now, it remains to be seen whether this petition will get any serious attention from the United States or Donald Trump himself.