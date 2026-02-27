Denmark's left bloc nears majority ahead of March election, polls show

HQ

Fresh opinion polls ahead of Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election suggest the left-leaning bloc led by Frederiksen is edging towards a majority, potentially ending nearly four years of cross-partisan government.

Surveys by Epinion and Megafon project the left bloc winning 87-88 seats in the 179-seat parliament, just short of the 90 needed for a majority. The right bloc, led by Liberal Party leader and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, is forecast to secure between 73 and 77 seats.

The current coalition between the Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the Moderates (led by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen) is projected to lose its majority, with support falling sharply compared to 2022.

Frederiksen's Social Democrats have recovered from a December slump, polling above 20%, though still below their 28% result in 2022...