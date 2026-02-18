Denmark's King Frederik visits Greenland to reaffirm unity amid Trump's Arctic interest

HQ

Denmark's King Frederik arrived in Nuuk on Wednesday for his second visit to Greenland within a year, signaling strong ties between Denmark and the Arctic territory amid US President Donald Trump's repeated comments about acquiring the island.

The king greeted Greenlandic leaders, including Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and parliamentary head Kim Kielsen, before touring a school, Royal Greenland's headquarters, and Denmark's Joint Arctic Command base in Nuuk.

He will keep touring the island for the next few days. That is, Thursday and Friday. An island where, by the way, he has previously spent extended periods, including a four‑month expedition in the past on the island's ice sheet, among other previous visits...