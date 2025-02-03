Denmark's growing concerns: United States seen as bigger threat than North Korea or Iran

HQ

A recent poll has revealed that nearly half of Denmark's population now sees the United States as a major threat to their country. The survey, conducted by YouGov and shared exclusively with the Guardian, shows 46% of Danes consider the US a serious security risk—more than those who view North Korea (44%) or Iran (40%) as threats.

Tensions have been high between Denmark, Greenland, and the US in light of Donald Trump's repeated claims about acquiring Greenland. The autonomous territory, which was once a Danish colony, remains a strategic point of interest for the US due to its natural resources and geopolitical significance. However, most Danes have expressed their opposition to such a deal, with 78% saying they would not support Greenland becoming part of the United States.

While Denmark's relationship with the US is strained, the country is strengthening its defence in the Arctic. A $2 billion plan has been unveiled to bolster military presence in the region as global tensions rise. Additionally, Denmark has also committed $4.9 million to a plan to combat racism against Greenlanders, acknowledging the longstanding challenges the indigenous population faces.

These moves come amid increasing concerns that the US may try to exert control over the territory, further complicating Denmark's delicate position. Even with such defence plans in place, Denmark continues to navigate the ongoing conflict, with leaders like Mette Frederiksen pushing for stronger European unity in light of Trump's Greenland remarks.

The situation is further complicated by the overwhelming opposition within Greenland itself. A recent survey revealed that 85% of Greenlanders reject the idea of becoming part of the US, while only 6% support it. This reflects the island's deep-seated desire for independence, which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

As tensions mount, both Denmark and Greenland seem determined to resist any attempts to change their political status. With leaders from Denmark and and across Europe standing firm against Trump's ambitions, the future of Greenland remains uncertain. How do you think Europe should respond to the increasing pressure from the US over Greenland's future?

