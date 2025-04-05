Denmark's F-35s intercept Russian aircraft in first operational mission

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Denmark. For the first time, Denmark's Royal Air Force has launched its new F-35A Lightning II fighter jets on an operational mission, intercepting a Russian IL-20 electronic intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
The quick-response alert marked a significant milestone in the country's defence strategy. Operating from Skrydstrup Air Base, the F-35s closely followed the Russian plane, which remained in international airspace throughout the encounter.
This marks the official beginning of Denmark's transition from the aging F-16 fleet to the more advanced F-35, contributing to NATO's air policing efforts in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how this new aircraft will reshape defence in the Baltic.