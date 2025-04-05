Denmark's F-35s intercept Russian aircraft in first operational mission

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . For the first time, Denmark's Royal Air Force has launched its new F-35A Lightning II fighter jets on an operational mission, intercepting a Russian IL-20 electronic intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The quick-response alert marked a significant milestone in the country's defence strategy. Operating from Skrydstrup Air Base, the F-35s closely followed the Russian plane, which remained in international airspace throughout the encounter.

This marks the official beginning of Denmark's transition from the aging F-16 fleet to the more advanced F-35, contributing to NATO's air policing efforts in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how this new aircraft will reshape defence in the Baltic.