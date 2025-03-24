Denmark's defense chief regrets F-35 decision, cites security risks

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The country's defense committee chairman, Rasmus Jarlov, has voiced regret over the country's decision to purchase the F-35 fighter jets, a move he now deems a security risk.

Jarlov, who played a key role in the 2016 decision to acquire 27 F-35s, now raised concerns that the United States could potentially use the aircraft as leverage in geopolitical disputes, particularly regarding Greenland.

He warned that the United States could halt the supply of spare parts or activate a kill-switch to disable the jets entirely if Denmark resists United States demands, drawing parallels to the situation with Ukraine's halted military aid.

As Jarlov argues that investing in American weapons could compromise Denmark's security, advocating for alternatives from other countries, it remains to be seen whether Denmark will reconsider its defense strategy in light of these tensions.