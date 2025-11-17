Denmark's Aalborg Airport temporarily closes over suspected drone threat

HQ

We just got the news that Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark temporarily closed on the evening of November 16 after reports of one or more unidentified drones in the vicinity, according to North Jutland Police.

Air traffic was halted for about an hour before authorities confirmed that no drones had been detected after investigation, and flights resumed. The North Jutland Police verified the information, saying the closure was a precautionary measure.

The incident follows a series of drone-related disruptions across Denmark in recent months. In fact, this is not the first time Denmark's Aalborg Airport has temporarily closed. Other examples include September 25 and September 26:

The Danish Ministry of Defence emphasizes that the repeated drone sightings are unlikely to be coincidental, highlighting the need for stronger monitoring and coordination between law enforcement and defense authorities.

While no confirmed drone activity was found near Aalborg Airport on this occasion, authorities said they will continue vigilant surveillance of Danish airspace and ensure rapid response to any future threats. For more details, check out the post below.