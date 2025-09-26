Denmark's Aalborg Airport suspends flights for second consecutive night due to suspected drone activity "The airspace over Aalborg Airport has been reopened on Friday at 00:35 (2235 GMT) after having been shut down due to suspicion of drone activity."

For the second night in a row, Denmark's Aalborg Airport was forced to shut its airspace following reports of drones in the vicinity, disrupting both civilian and military operations. Authorities confirmed the closure came late Thursday before flights resumed hours later, but the repeated incidents have heightened security concerns across the country. Just days earlier, similar drone activity had led to a temporary halt at Copenhagen Airport, drawing attention to the potential risks of hybrid attacks. Officials stressed that investigations are ongoing, and questions remain over who is behind the incursions.