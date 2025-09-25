Denmark's Aalborg Airport suspends flights after drone sighting "Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further."

HQ Just a couple days ago, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected. Now, we get news that another airport in Denmark, Aalborg Airport, has halted arrivals and departures after drones were spotted in its airspace, with several flights delayed as a result. In a post on X, Nordjyllands Police said: "Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Aalborg Airport // Shutterstock