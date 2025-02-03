Denmark wins fourth consecutive men's handball World Championship

HQ

Winning four world championships in a row sounds like something incredible, almost unbelievable. However, in the case of the IHF Men's World Championship, it seemed inevitable, the most logical outcome: Denmark rules in men's handball with a superiority unmatched by any other nation.

On Sunday's final in Baerum, Norway, the final between the two other host nations, Croatia and Denmark, ended 32-26 in favour of the Danish team. The Scandinavian team never trailed behind the Balkan, who were beter in every department (76% shot accuracy against 57%). Mathias Gidsel stood out as the MVP and top-scorer, 10 goals for Denmark, and denied every Croatian attempt to tie the match.

It seemed that the more Croatia tried, the better Denmark got. A straight red card to Marko Mamic meant that the game finally inclined for Denmark in the second half, even getting a 10 goal lead in the last 20 minutes.

Denmark won their first World Handball Championship in 2019, and has won three more every two year, extending a 36-game unbeaten straek. They also won the Gold Medal in Paris 2024 (Silver in Tokyo, Gold in Rio). Meanwhile, Croatia hasn't won the title since 2003.

With Denmark's astounding victory concludes the 2025 World Handball Championship, which also saw France winning the Bronze medal against Portugal in a -frankly- much more exciting game, 35-34, with a goal in the last second from goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger. Next edition will take place on January 2027 in Germany.