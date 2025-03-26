Denmark welcomes United States decision to limit Greenland visit

HQ

The latest news on Greenland . Denmark has expressed approval of the United States decision to restrict an upcoming visit to Greenland to a military base, a move that follows rising tensions.

Originally, a United States delegation led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, planned to attend a popular dog-sled race in Greenland, which prompted criticism from Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The visit had been seen as an inappropriate pressure on Greenland's semi-autonomous government, especially after President Donald Trump's controversial and highly criticized comments about acquiring the island.

However, with the delegation now focused solely on the United States military space base in Pituffik, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has praised the adjustment, citing it as a positive step for relations.