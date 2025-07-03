Denmark warns of broader risks if United States fails to back Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned on Thursday that a lack of United States military support to Ukraine would represent a significant setback not only for Ukraine but also for the European Union and NATO.

"If the United States decides not to provide Ukraine with what is needed, it would be a serious setback for Ukraine and for Europe and for NATO," Frederiksen told a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's remarks came as Denmark prepares to assume the EU Presidency. The statement follows reports of an upcoming call between President Trump and President Zelensky regarding paused United States arms shipments.