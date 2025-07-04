Denmark vs Sweden: EURO 2025 opener set for nordic rivalry

HQ

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 doesn't ease into the action. It starts with a bang: Denmark vs Sweden, a classic Nordic rivalry, renewed under the pressure of a major tournament. On Friday, all eyes turn to Geneva as two familiar foes meet in a match that could shape the outcome of Group C before it truly begins.

For Denmark, this isn't just about points. It's about pride. Just weeks ago, the Danes were humbled 6-1 in Solna, a painful reminder of how ruthless Sweden can be when given space to breathe. Stina Blackstenius scored a hat-trick that night and returns in top form, fresh off a Champions League-winning goal for Arsenal. Without injured winger Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden's attack still brims with depth and danger.

But Denmark are not coming to fold. Coach Andrée Jeglertz, once in the Swedish dugout, knows exactly what he's up against. With Pernille Harder leading the charge and Signe Bruun cleared to play, Denmark will look to slow the pace, sit deeper, and strike when the moment's right. The chemistry between players on both sides runs deep. Harder and Swedish captain Magdalena Eriksson, partners off the pitch, may find themselves in direct battle.

Sweden are favourites, no question. Ranked sixth in the world, they've made the semi-finals of the last three major tournaments and are built for the pressure of nights like this. But tournament openers can be volatile, and Denmark have a habit of rising to the occasion when least expected. Just ask the Netherlands in 2017.

