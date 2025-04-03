Denmark unveils ambitious naval expansion

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The country has unveiled a sweeping naval modernization plan, signaling a strategic pivot to counter evolving threats from Russia and safeguard vital undersea infrastructure. You can read the announcement here.

The initiative includes procuring 26 new vessels, prioritizing home water security, Arctic patrols, and enhanced surveillance capabilities. Among the key acquisitions is a first-of-its-kind ship dedicated to protecting undersea cables.

Additionally, Denmark is set to bolster its coastal defenses with advanced patrol ships, multi-purpose vessels equipped for surveillance and minelaying, and a future replacement for its Iver Huitfeldt-class air-defense frigates.

As geopolitical tensions mount in the Baltic and Arctic, Copenhagen's commitment to naval expansion underscores its resolve to reinforce regional stability. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly these ambitious plans will materialize.