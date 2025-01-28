Denmark unveils $4.9M plan to tackle racism against Greenlanders

HQ

Denmark is stepping up its efforts to combat racism against Greenlanders with a new action plan, investing approximately $4.9 million over the next four years, according to a news release from state outlet DR on Monday. The government has outlined 12 key initiatives to address the systemic discrimination faced by Greenlanders, which has been largely overlooked until now. One of the plan's highlights is allowing Greenlanders to officially list their nationality as Greenlandic on passports, affirming their unique cultural identity. Alongside this, the government plans to enhance interpretation services and engage educational institutions in fostering a more inclusive environment for Greenlandic students. The move has been welcomed by Greenlandic leaders, with MP Aaja Chemnitz calling it a vital tool to combat racism not just for Greenlanders, but for other marginalized groups as well. This comes on the heels of the controversial halting of psychological tests previously used in Denmark's child placement system, which many argued were culturally inappropriate for Greenlandic families.

How do you think this plan will impact the future of Greenlanders?

Shutterstock

This is an ad: