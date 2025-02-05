Denmark to tighten scrutiny on Russian shadow fleet tankers

HQ

Denmark is stepping up its game in maritime security by intensifying inspections of Russian oil tankers navigating its narrow straits, particularly aging vessels forming part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

The Danish Maritime Authority has announced that it will now carry out port state control checks on ships anchored outside Skagen if they are not engaged in innocent passage, a significant shift from previous policies that only inspected vessels docking at ports.

This move responds to concerns over safety, environmental risks, and the unclear ownership of nearly 700 Russian tankers under sanctions, while supporting efforts to promote safe, clean, and high-quality international shipping.

With other European nations, including Finland and the United Kingdom, already tightening their oversight on these ships, Denmark is pushing for a coordinated approach to ensure compliance with international regulations.