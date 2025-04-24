Denmark to station permanent regiment on Baltic island

Dansk
The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country is stepping up its military posture with the creation of a new regiment on the island of Bornholm, a move driven by rising regional tensions and historical sensitivities.
Set to host up to 900 soldiers, the regiment replaces a mobile reconnaissance unit, establishing a constant presence on the Baltic outpost. The decision, unfolding as Estonia boosts its own border defences, signals a clear shift in Nordic military strategy.
Bornholm's past occupation by Soviet troops still lingers in national memory, now resonating against the backdrop of a reinvigorated Danish defence budget and an assertive regional stance. You can learn more details about this new military decision here.