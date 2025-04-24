Denmark to station permanent regiment on Baltic island

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . We now know that the nordic country is stepping up its military posture with the creation of a new regiment on the island of Bornholm, a move driven by rising regional tensions and historical sensitivities.

Set to host up to 900 soldiers, the regiment replaces a mobile reconnaissance unit, establishing a constant presence on the Baltic outpost. The decision, unfolding as Estonia boosts its own border defences, signals a clear shift in Nordic military strategy.

Bornholm's past occupation by Soviet troops still lingers in national memory, now resonating against the backdrop of a reinvigorated Danish defence budget and an assertive regional stance. You can learn more details about this new military decision here.