Denmark to return migrants to hub outside of EU in 2027

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As European countries become increasingly critical of immigration, Denmark is expecting to be ready by the end of 2027 to send migrants without legal residency to a return hub outside of the European Union.

It is one of five countries preparing to finalise plans for such return facilities. The other countries are Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Greece. They'll meet with Danish Immigration and Integration minister Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen to agree a deal with a non-EU country on a return-centre location.

"We have come ​a long way in the work of establishing a return hub outside the EU, and we are now closer than ever before," Bodskov said (via Reuters.) "That means that from the Danish side, ​we expect to be ready to send the first foreigners to a ‌partner ⁠country by the end of next year."

The European Parliament approved an overhaul of migration policy in June, which is set to speed up deportations and allow member states to set up deportation centres abroad. Critics argue this will weaken the safety of asylum seekers.