HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The country will enforce mandatory military conscription for women starting in 2026, a year earlier than planned, as part of broader efforts to expand its armed forces and strengthen national defense amid growing regional security concerns.

The move aligns women with men, who are already drafted via a lottery system when voluntary enlistment falls short. The length of service will also increase from four to eleven months, with recruits undergoing both basic and operational training.

Denmark will join Sweden and Norway in implementing gender-equal conscription, reflecting a broader regional shift toward bolstering military readiness. For now, it remains to be seen how this policy will impact recruitment and defense capabilities.