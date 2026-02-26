Denmark to hold early election as Frederiksen rides Greenland spotlight: "This election will be decisive"

HQ

Denmark will hold a parliamentary election on March 24, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Thursday, hoping to turn her firm stance on Greenland into a political boost at home.

Frederiksen has gained attention for pushing back against US interest in the Arctic island, a posture that has lifted her popularity after months of criticism over rising living costs and pressure on welfare services.

"This election will be decisive," she said, stressing the need to defend Danish sovereignty, strengthen Europe's unity, and secure the future of the Danish Kingdom, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

The vote will test whether voters reward her international leadership or punish her for domestic issues. Denmark's unusual coalition government (made up of Social Democrats, the centre-right Liberals, and the Moderates) faces losing its majority, and past unpopular decisions, like scrapping a public holiday to fund defence, could weigh on results...