Denmark's postal service to end 400 years of letter deliveries by 2025

Denmark's state-owned postal service is set to discontinue letter deliveries by the end of 2025, marking the end of a 400-year tradition. Citing a 90% drop in letter volumes since the early 2000s, PostNord has decided to redirect its efforts to parcel services (via BBC).

The country's 1,500 iconic red post-boxes will begin to disappear in June. This decision follows a broader trend seen across Europe, with other postal services, such as Germany's Deutsche Post, also cutting jobs due to dwindling letter demand.

While 95% of Denmark's population uses digital communication, the change will impact those who still rely on physical mail, particularly the elderly. With fewer letters sent, PostNord faces financial difficulties, warning that 1,500 employees could lose their jobs.

The shift has sparked concerns over its effects on remote areas and the increasing cost of sending physical mail. For now, it remains to be seen how this transition will affect Denmark's remaining letter users and workers.