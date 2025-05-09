English
Denmark to deploy unmanned vessels for maritime surveillance

Four AI-powered surface drones to patrol busy Baltic and North Sea routes.

The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country will soon deploy four unmanned surface vessels from US-based Saildrone to enhance maritime surveillance and safeguard undersea infrastructure.

The vessels, equipped with advanced sensors and AI data fusion, will operate under a new partnership with the Royal Danish Navy. With thousands of ships navigating the Baltic daily, Danish authorities aim to strengthen monitoring capabilities.

