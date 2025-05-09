Denmark to deploy unmanned vessels for maritime surveillance

Dansk
The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country will soon deploy four unmanned surface vessels from US-based Saildrone to enhance maritime surveillance and safeguard undersea infrastructure.
The vessels, equipped with advanced sensors and AI data fusion, will operate under a new partnership with the Royal Danish Navy. With thousands of ships navigating the Baltic daily, Danish authorities aim to strengthen monitoring capabilities.