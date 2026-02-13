Denmark to deploy four F-35 fighter jets to NATO Arctic mission

HQ

Denmark will contribute four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's new Arctic Sentry mission, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday. The deployment is intended to strengthen the alliance's presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, as Nato seeks to ease internal strains triggered by renewed US interest in acquiring Greenland.

Nato announced the launch of Arctic Sentry this week as part of broader efforts to reinforce security in the High North. Poulsen said Denmark's F-35 contribution would underline the country's role as an active Arctic ally and bolster the overall regional posture. He added that he expected the United States to take part in the mission as well.

The comments were made ahead of the Munich Security Conference, where defence and security leaders are gathering to discuss transatlantic cooperation and emerging geopolitical tensions... "Our F-35 contribution strengthens the overall presence in the region and underscores Denmark's role as an active ally in the Arctic and North Atlantic," Poulsen said in a statement.