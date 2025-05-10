Denmark to allocate €830 million for Ukrainian defence in 2025

Dansk
The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country will allocate €830 million in 2025 to enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities, utilizing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
This contribution will fund the purchase of locally produced Ukrainian weapons, reinforcing the country's defence manufacturing capacity. Denmark has led efforts to support Ukraine by buying domestically made arms, ensuring cost-effective and flexible solutions.