English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Denmark to allocate €830 million for Ukrainian defence in 2025

Funds will support Ukraine's defence industry, sourced from frozen Russian assets.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country will allocate €830 million in 2025 to enhance Ukraine's defence capabilities, utilizing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

This contribution will fund the purchase of locally produced Ukrainian weapons, reinforcing the country's defence manufacturing capacity. Denmark has led efforts to support Ukraine by buying domestically made arms, ensuring cost-effective and flexible solutions.

Denmark to allocate €830 million for Ukrainian defence in 2025
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky smiling with clenched hand in the air speaks at a public meeting in front of Denmark's parliament. Copenhagen, Denmark - August 21, 2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDenmarkRussiaUkraine


Loading next content