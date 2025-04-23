English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Denmark to allocate $615 million for modernization of Navy and Home Guard fleets

Ambitious plans set to strengthen national defence and surveillance.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Denmark. The country has announced a significant investment of 4 billion Danish kroner (approximately $615 million) by 2033, focusing on renewing its Navy and Home Guard fleets, the Defence Minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

This strategic investment will enhance the country's ability to safeguard its waters, with plans for new vessels, including four multifunctional ships for environmental protection and mine-laying, as well as autonomous underwater drones for better surveillance.

The coalition government's plans also include acquiring Arctic vessels and bolstering the defence with air-defence frigates, reflecting the ambition to stay ahead in modern naval capabilities, with future investments possibly reaching even higher figures.

Denmark to allocate 5 million for modernization of Navy and Home Guard fleets
Frederikshavn, Denmark - December 28 2009: HDMS Triton F358 and HDMS Absalon L16 at port in Frederikshavn // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDenmark


Loading next content