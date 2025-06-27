Denmark tests United States saildrones to guard Baltic cables

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The nordic country has begun testing unmanned saildrones in the Baltic Sea to monitor maritime activity and protect critical underwater infrastructure, a move driven by mounting concerns over Russian interference.

"The purpose of Saildrone is to give eyes and ears where we previously didn't have eyes and ears," said Richard Jenkins, CEO of Saildrone. "What we're seeing now is commercial shipping fleets being used in military applications," he added.

The California-made vessels mark a first in European defense operations for the company behind them. While military officials see this as a leap forward in surveillance, Danish tech experts have voiced unease over the reliance on a United States firm.