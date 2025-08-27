Gamereactor

Denmark summons United States diplomat over alleged Greenland influence efforts

Copenhagen responds after reports of attempts to sway public opinion in the Arctic territory.

The latest news on Greenland. Denmark has called in the acting United States chargé d'affaires amid reports that individuals linked to the former administration have sought to influence public opinion in Greenland.

"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark," the Foreign Minister said. "It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead."

Intelligence services suggest that efforts are underway to create divisions between the island and Copenhagen, while some United States contacts have reportedly tried to recruit local supporters for independence-leaning initiatives.

Danish officials describe any interference in national affairs as unacceptable and stress that dialogue with Greenland remains a priority. This echoes previous warnings over potential espionage and highlights ongoing sensitivity around Arctic security and cooperation.

Lars LOKKE RASMUSSEN, Foreign Affairs Minister arrives for an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on January 23, 2023 // Shutterstock

