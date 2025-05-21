LIVE
      Denmark strengthens naval shield with new ESSM missiles

      Copenhagen allocates over $130 million to enhance frigate air defences amid rising regional threats.

      HQ

      The latest news on Denmark. We now know that Denmark will enhance the air defence capabilities of its Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates with additional ESSM Block 2 missiles and support systems, the Danish Ministry of Defence announced on Monday here.

      The Ministry of Defence confirmed a 880 million DKK ($133 million) investment from its Acceleration Fund, which includes fast-tracked delivery of pre-planned units. The upgrade is intended to bolster protection against aerial threats such as drones, aircraft, and missiles.

      Korsor Denmark - August 22. 2015: F361 Iver Huitfeldt frigate from the Royal Danish Navy // Shutterstock

