Denmark strengthens naval shield with new ESSM missiles

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . We now know that Denmark will enhance the air defence capabilities of its Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates with additional ESSM Block 2 missiles and support systems, the Danish Ministry of Defence announced on Monday here.



You might be interested: Denmark commits $632 million military aid to Ukraine.



The Ministry of Defence confirmed a 880 million DKK ($133 million) investment from its Acceleration Fund, which includes fast-tracked delivery of pre-planned units. The upgrade is intended to bolster protection against aerial threats such as drones, aircraft, and missiles.