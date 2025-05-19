Denmark strengthens Air Force with arrival of four more F-35 jets

HQ

The latest new son Denmark . We now know that the nordic country has taken delivery of four additional F-35 fighter jets, bringing the total stationed on home soil to 15 out of 27 ordered, the Danish Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Following previous delays, the latest arrival marks progress in the country's plan to transition from its aging F-16 fleet. The new aircraft have already been integrated into local operations, including NATO exercises and Baltic air-policing missions.