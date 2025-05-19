English
Denmark strengthens Air Force with arrival of four more F-35 jets

Over half of the country's stealth jets are now based at home, after delays slowed delivery.

The latest new son Denmark. We now know that the nordic country has taken delivery of four additional F-35 fighter jets, bringing the total stationed on home soil to 15 out of 27 ordered, the Danish Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Following previous delays, the latest arrival marks progress in the country's plan to transition from its aging F-16 fleet. The new aircraft have already been integrated into local operations, including NATO exercises and Baltic air-policing missions.

US Air Force F-35 flying at sunset // Shutterstock

