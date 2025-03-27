Denmark strengthens air defence with plans to join NATO tanker fleet

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The country is set to enhance its air defence strategy by joining NATO's Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet, planning to invest $1.1 billion over eight years.

The initiative includes purchasing flight hours for refueling and potentially acquiring a stake in two Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft. This strategic shift aligns with Denmark's broader defence ambitions, bolstered by a recent $7.4 billion budget increase.

The decision underscores Europe's growing focus on self-reliance in aerial operations amid shifting United States commitments. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly Denmark can integrate into the joint fleet and fortify its Arctic and North Atlantic operations.