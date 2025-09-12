Denmark stands up to Russia with largest arms purchase ever Denmark plans to invest $9 billion in air defence systems.

HQ Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was all over the news. Now, Denmark is set to acquire European-made air defence systems in a record-breaking military deal, citing the recent airspace violation of Poland and the broader conflict in Ukraine as driving forces behind the unprecedented investment. "There is no doubt that the security situation is challenged," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters on Friday. "We have seen how Russia has violated Polish airspace with several drones... It is a reminder to all of us about the importance of strengthening our combat power." Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen // Shutterstock