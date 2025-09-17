Denmark stages Greenland's largest military drill without US

HQ

Yesterday, we got news that Denmark would boost Greenland investment to strengthen infrastructure and healthcare. Now, we get news that Denmark has launched the biggest military exercise ever held in Greenland, joined by European NATO partners but notably without US forces. The operation, called Arctic Light 2025, gathers troops, warships, and fighter jets from Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, and Norway, focusing on readiness in a region increasingly contested by Russia and China. While Washington maintains a permanent presence at Pituffik Space Base, its exclusion from the drills underlines Copenhagen's intent to demonstrate stewardship of Greenland with allied support. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!